Today's Forecast: P.M. Snow develops

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy skies are anticipated for the majority of today before a quick moving system sweeps in late this afternoon and evening. Our forecast models show a snow accumulation for most of the area around one to two inches. It's possible areas along/north of I-96 pick up about 2" to 3". Slick travel conditions are likely, especially into Tuesday morning. The chance of rain showers and warmer temperatures returns late Wednesday into Thursday.

TODAY: Some early morning sunshine, otherwise mostly cloudy with a quick-hitting burst of 1" to 2" of snow developing late this afternoon and continuing into the early/mid evening. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Wind southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening cloudy and snow showers, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds at 6 to 12 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Winds west at 7 to 14 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for light rain showers in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with the chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook