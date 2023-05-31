Today's Forecast: Near record breaking heat with a pop-up shower/storm possible

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly sunny and hot with a pop-up shower or storm possible in the afternoon. Our stretch of sizzling temperatures and sunny skies is likely to extend this week, leading to ideal days along Lake Michigan. The waters of Lake Michigan are currently in the upper 40s to lowers 50s, with low wave heights. The warming trend continues, as well, with a couple days likely to meet or exceed 90 degrees. High pressure is expected to remain in control, slowly meandering through the Great Lakes region.

