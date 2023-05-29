Today's Forecast: Mostly warm, sunny, and pleasant

LANSING, Mich. — Another warm and sunny day is on tap today! Bright blue, mostly sunny skies are in store for your Memorial Day with high temperatures in the 80s. The waters of Lake Michigan are currently in the upper 40s, with low wave heights anticipated again today. Overnight lows are mild, only dipping to the 50s. The warming trend continues through this week, with a few weather models hinting at our first 90-degree coming this week. High pressure is expected to remain in control, slowly meandering through the Great Lakes region. Our next rain chances arrive this week Wednesday and Thursday, but they will be isolated and small at best, with only a few shower (perhaps) firing up on a lake breeze.

