Today's Forecast: Mostly to partly cloudy with a lingering spotty shower

LANSING, Mich. — Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy this morning. Your Friday forecast shows some improvement, with a mix of sun and clouds and a bit milder temperature nearing 50 degrees. This mix of sun and clouds continues into the weekend, with readings rebounding into the lower 50s Saturday and the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Sunday. It stays mild and dry with above average temperatures into the middle of next week.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. West southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and dry. South winds around 5 mph. Lows in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook