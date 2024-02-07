Today's Forecast: Mostly to partly cloudy skies

LANSING, Mich. — Unfortunately, the abundant sunshine stretch is coming to an end now through the weekend. We expect more clouds today with temperatures in the upper 40s. Highs climb to the middle 50s by Thursday and Friday ... nearing record highs! Our next chance of widespread showers arrives Thursday evening/night into Friday. About a quarter inch or less is expected. Temperatures are expected to take a tumble this weekend, back closer to average in the upper 30s. A few flurries will be possible next week.

