Today's Forecast: Mostly to partly cloudy & breezy

LANSING, Mich. — Partly cloudy skies to kick off our work week as today we will have another attempt at finally seeing some sunshine! Temps in the upper 30s to near 40 along I-94 makes today the best day of the week to get outside. Another round of cloud cover is likely on Tuesday with a passing cold front. A short burst of light precipitation, mostly rain, will be possible Tuesday late morning through the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain or snow. Wednesday will see another convergence of moisture over the Great Lakes and we could see some light rain Wednesday night. We're currently tracking a system for Thursday and Friday which could bring rain transitioning to mix and snow with breezy conditions.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph, with individual gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. West southwest winds around 5 mph. Lows near 20 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain or mix, if any. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Rain develops through the day and transitions to wintry mix and snow with otherwise cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

