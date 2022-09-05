Today's Forecast: Mostly to partly cloudy and cool

MID-MICHIGAN — A cloudy start to the day with even an early morning sprinkle possible. A dry air mass settles into the region for Labor Day, setting up for a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures for Labor Day will be in the low to mid 70s. High pressure and a dry air mass remain in control for the start of this week, delivering mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Tuesday through Thursday. This week looks perfect for outdoor activities! Our next best chance for widespread rain showers arrives next weekend, along with cooler temperatures.

LABOR DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Winds east/northeast between 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. East northeast winds around 5 mph. Lows around 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook