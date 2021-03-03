Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny with warmer temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Dry, sunny, and quiet conditions are expected to remain in the forecast through the upcoming weekend. After a mild day in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees today, we drop back to cooler levels in the upper 30s to lower 40s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as Canadian high pressure builds into the region. Sunday will mark as a transition day to milder weather. The outlook for next week has temperatures pushing into the 50s beginning on Monday. This warm and above normal stretch is likely to last at least a few days. In fact, we may see readings in the upper 50s to near 60! No significant rainfall is anticipated until Wednesday or Thursday next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Our warmest day of the week! Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds southwest/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. North-northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the low/middle 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.

