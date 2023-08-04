Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny with decreasing humidity

LANSING, Mich. — Today offers up more sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Strong northwesterly winds in the afternoon will bring high wave action along Lake Michigan beaches. Sunshine and seasonable temperatures with moderate humidity are anticipated through the weekend. Our next chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms will be on Sunday into Monday. Storms on Sunday could be on the strong to severe side. Heavy rain will be possible on Monday, with some communities picking up one to two inches of rainfall. Cooler temperatures set in for the start of next week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

