Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny with an isolated P.M. shower chance

LANSING, Mich. — Another quiet, comfortable, and calm morning is in store for mid-Michigan! Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected, with a crisp start as temperatures settle in the 50s. A large part of your daytime hours today and Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, although a pop-up shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out in the evening both days. Mainly dry conditions extend into Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures this week remain in the lower 80s, along with some crisp overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. A slow-moving system builds into mid-Michigan late in the day on Saturday, bringing the next chance for widespread rainfall and a few thunderstorms. Rain chances extend into Sunday and Monday, along with cooler temperatures. High temperatures this weekend and early next week are likely to stay in the 70s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. An isolated late afternoon/early evening pop-up shower possible, mainly east of U.S. 131. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds northeast/north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds light/variable.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. A stray late afternoon/early evening pop-up shower possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs reaching the low/middle 80s.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance for showers and storms by evening and through the night.. Highs in the lower 80s.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
