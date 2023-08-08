Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny with an isolated inland shower possible

LANSING, Mich. — Some patchy fog is possible this morning with calm winds and cool temps. The afternoon brings a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the lower 80s. There's a small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening. Some upper level smoke will be possible on today, as well. This will not affect our air quality or visibility much, but you might notice it in the sky! A weak system will develop Wednesday night, bringing the small chance of rain through Thursday morning. Another opportunity for showers and thunderstorms will be here on Friday, where strong thunderstorms are possible.

