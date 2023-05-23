Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny with a bit warmer temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will climb to the lower 80s today. A "back door" cold front passes on Wednesday, which will bring come cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures. A stray sprinkle is possible on Wednesday, but most of us will stay dry. Frost is possible Wednesday overnight into Thursday with cooler temperatures near 40 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Thursday through Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will soar to the lower 80s by this weekend, too.

