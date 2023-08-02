Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny with a bit of humidity

LANSING, Mich. — Wildfire smoke will continue improving by early this morning. A pop-up shower mostly northeast is possible today, however most of us will see a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front is expected to pass late Thursday, which will provide our best chance of rain this week. Sunshine will return in full-force for Friday, with high temperatures in the lower 80s. First half of the weekend looks dry before our next shower and storm chance arrives Sunday evening. Weather-wise, things look good for a majority of the week.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook