Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, windy, record warmth

LANSING, Mich. — High temperatures today have reached the upper 50s to lower 60s, breaking daily high record temperatures for Muskegon and Kalamazoo. A few showers linger into this morning. Sunshine will be back today, with another run at high temperatures in the middle 50s. Showers will return along and south of I-96 overnight Friday and into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will tank this weekend and next week, back to the mid/upper 30s. There will be chances for a few snow showers or flurries, but no major systems are expected to impact the area over the next several days.

