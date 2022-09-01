Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warm

MID-MICHIGAN — A cooler and calm start to another beautiful day. High pressure remains in control for today and Friday, delivering mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the rest of this workweek. High temperatures to end the week will be in the lower to upper 80s, along with low humidity. The next chance for rain develops in the afternoon on Saturday as a weak cold front slides into the state. A pop-up shower is also possible near I-94 on Sunday, however most of the region will stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Labor Day looks to be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, although a pop-up shower can't be ruled out.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds southeast-south at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny in the morning. The chance for rain develops late in the afternoon and evening, lasting overnight. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A stray shower possible near I-94. Highs in the upper 70s.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. A stray, pop-up shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

