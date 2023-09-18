Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be dominating our weather this week with no significant rain chances for the last five days of summer and first few of Fall! Our best chance of any brief shower will be Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning as a warm front lifts across the area. Partly cloudy skies today through Wednesday and mostly sunny skies for the end of the week, where temperatures will make a run into the 80s with a warm southeast wind and no humidity!

