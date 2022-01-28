Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold

LANSING, Mich. — Colder arctic air settled in overnight. High temperatures will only reach the teens with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will look a whole lot warmer than it feels with wind chills in the single digits. Cloud cover returns for the weekend along with the chance for light snow showers late Saturday into Sunday morning as a weak disturbance passes to our north. High temperatures this weekend remain in the 20s. Looking for a little warm up? Next week high temperatures briefly return to the 30s. We're currently tracking a storm system for late Tuesday night into Wednesday and Thursday bringing potentially rain, ice, and snow. The latest forecast model show this system tracking further south/east of Michigan. That means colder air, mire snow, and less rain and ice.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the upper teens. Winds northeast/north at 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills in the single digits.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Lows around or below zero. Light/variable winds.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance for late evening flurries or snow showers. Light accumulations will be possible. Highs in the lower 20s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Lingering morning snow showers or flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, a bit warmer. Highs near 30 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for an evening wintry mix. Highs in the upper 30s.

