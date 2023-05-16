Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy

LANSING, Mich. — Dry skies settle in for a majority of this week, with temperatures nearing 70 degrees almost every day. This morning won't get as cold as yesterday, with temps in the mid 40s with mostly clear skies and a light northwest wind. Temperatures will be a bit cooler behind this front on Wednesday with highs in the mid/upper 60s. Temps are back in the 70s on Thursday, but the next system bringing a chance of rain on Friday may keep temps a little cooler to start next weekend.

