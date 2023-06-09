Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny skies with haze

LANSING, Mich. — Canadian wildfire haze is likely through today, with otherwise mostly clear skies. The haze will stay mainly inland, but we can't rule out some haze along the lakeshore. The air will affect sensitive groups, so limit time outdoors. Tonight mainly clear skies dominate with temperatures dipping to the lower 50s. The chance of rain returns this weekend and into next week! Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible overnight Saturday through Tuesday due to a passing cold front and low pressure system. The estimated rain accumulation by Tuesday will be 0.50" to 1.25" across the region.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook