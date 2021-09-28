Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny & seasonal

LANSING, Mich. — A very tranquil weather pattern has set up over the Great Lakes and is expected to remain in place throughout the entire week. That means mainly dry conditions, plenty of sun and high temperatures above average. Temperatures will top out in the low 70s today, rebounding to the upper 70s by Wednesday. The lower 70s remain for the rest of the work week. Our next shot for any rainfall holds off until Sunday. Enjoy this beautiful last week of September!

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. East southeast winds around 5 mph. Lows around 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers, with cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook