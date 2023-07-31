Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, pleasant weather

LANSING, Mich. — Clear skies with calm winds this morning allowed for radiational cooling to set in with dew points in the low 50s and temps in the mid/upper 50s. This week brings dry skies and high temperatures that are close to our averages for this time of year. Today will be a high near 80, Tuesday in the lower 80s. Wednesday will be in the mid 80s with humidity building back in. The next chance for precipitation arrives on Thursday with a cold front, which will once again drop the humidity levels. The end of next week is shaping up to be dry and warmer.

