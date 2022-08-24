Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, pleasant & warm

MID-MICHIGAN — Another quiet, calm, and cool morning across West Michigan. High pressure remains in control through this afternoon, delivering another day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the middle 80s. The weather patterns stays tranquil until our next chance of rain arrives Thursday, which is likely to provide hit-or-miss showers and a few thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening hours. Nothing looks to be severe at this time. Dry skies settle back in for Friday, along with slightly cooler temperatures. Between the two weekend days, Saturday looks like your best day to spend outdoors. The chance for rain develops late in the day on Sunday, extending into Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. West winds around 5 mph. Lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with the chance for scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies in the morning. Clouds and the chance for rain develops late in the day. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

