Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, pleasant, cool

LANSING, Mich. — Dry and mostly sunny skies are in store today and through this weekend. we expect temperatures the next two days on the cooler side in the 70s. Canadian wildfire smoke will settle into our upper atmosphere later today, tonight, and Saturday, generating some hazy conditions. More sunshine and heat are on tap for Sunday and next week as temperatures spike back into the 80s. All-in-all, we are settling into a quiet and dry extended forecast with no appreciable rain chances in the next several days.

