Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, pleasant ahead of Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. — It's a cold and frosty start to the day with temperatures in the teens and lower 20s! More sunshine and slightly warmer conditions return today with more clouds (but warmer) Wednesday. If you are traveling Wednesday, most of Wednesday will be dry with highs in the upper 40s! Rain showers are possible Thanksgiving Day, with lake effect snow showers possible by Thanksgiving Night. Some light, local, grassy accumulations of snow will be possible Thursday evening into Friday morning. Check for updates closer to the holiday. Daytime high temperatures stay in the 30s and 40s this week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. A bit warmer. Highs in the low 40s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Becoming breezy. Lows around 30. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. A shower or few sprinkles possible. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds south at 10 to 20.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of sprinkles or light rain showers to start. Lake effect snow showers are possible by late afternoon/evening. Little/no accumulation except on grassy areas. Temperatures in the lower 40s early, then falling through the afternoon.

FRIDAY: A few lake-effect snow showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance for rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

