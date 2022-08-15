Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny & pleasant

LANSING, Mich. — Dry skies will stick around for the majority of the work week. Fog is possible early this morning due to the additional moisture and cooler temperatures. The most of the 7-day outlook has sunny skies paired with temperatures in the upper 70s to the lower 80s, along with some crisp and cool overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. No major rain chances until Saturday afternoon / evening of next weekend.

TODAY: Early fog possible. Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds north/northeast 5 to 10 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and crisp. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs reaching the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance for afternoon and evening showers & storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

