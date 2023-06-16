Today's Forecast - Mostly sunny leading into a warm weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Cloud cover will gradually diminish through the afternoon today, becoming mostly sunny by late in the evening. Sunshine is likely to be in full force this weekend with highs in the 80s for Saturday and Father's Day. The dry and warm weather looks to go nowhere next week. Each day of our extended forecasts features some sunshine and highs in the 80s. Canadian wildfire smoke is becoming an issue again for the Great Lakes. We expect an on and off hazy sky the next few days. Summer officially arrives next Wednesday. It's known as the summer solstice and has the most daylight hours of any other day...more than 15 hours!

