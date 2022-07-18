Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, hot and slightly humid

MID-MICHIGAN — A calm start to your work week as sunshine sweeps back in for the day! Sunshine continues on Tuesday as well along with continued heat and humidity. It's still a few days out, but a low pressure system tracking into Michigan overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning that could bring us some thunderstorms. Some of these may be strong to possibly severe as currently we are in the MARGINAL risk for stronger storms. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees through Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and humid. Lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Chance of evening and overnight showers and storms. Some may be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 80s near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of morning showers and storms. Some may be on the strong side. Otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit cooler, but humid. Highs in the lower 80s

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook