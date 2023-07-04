Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, hot and humid for the holiday

LANSING, Mich. — Happy 4th of July! Hot, mostly sunny, and muggy will be the story for today. Temperatures today make a run at 90 degrees. Dew points are high, keeping us feeling muggy through Wednesday. A cold front is expected to pass late Wednesday, which will fire up scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some could be on the strong to severe side. Showers and storms are expected to linger into early Thursday. Drier, more comfortable air will end the week with high temperatures back in the lower 80s.

