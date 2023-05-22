Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, hazy, dry, warm

LANSING, Mich. — Get ready for the start of a warm and sunny stretch of weather! Haziness from the Canadian wildfire smoke is likely through Tuesday giving off a milky white look to our sky. The next few days will feature mostly sunny skies and temps building from the mid 70s to lower 80s. We are keeping an eye on another back door cold front dropping into the Great Lakes on Wednesday, which will bring some broken clouds. Thursday we clear out again with temps remaining seasonable in the 70s into the first half of Memorial Day Weekend!

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook