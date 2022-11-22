Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, dry and quiet

LANSING, Mich. — If you're hoping for a good "thaw", this week is for you! Warmer temperatures settle back into the region this week with daytime highs rising back to the upper 30s and middle 40s. This will encourage some melting of that newly fallen snow! Partly cloudy skies dominate the first half of the week, but clouds thicken by Thanksgiving. There's a chance for a few light rain showers Thanksgiving night as our next weather system moves into the Ohio Valley. Light rain showers or drizzle extend into Friday morning, before drier air settles in for the second half of Black Friday. All-in-all, Thanksgiving travel conditions look to be in good shape! A few clouds are possible on Saturday, with a better opportunity for widespread rain showers on Sunday. High temperatures this upcoming weekend will be in the 40s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Lows in the mid/upper 20s. Winds southwest/south light.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY/THANKSGIVING: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of evening light rain showers or drizzle. Highs in the middle/upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Chance of a few light rain showers or drizzle in the morning. Some afternoon sunshine likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

