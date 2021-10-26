Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, dry, and pleasant

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly sunny conditions are expected today with partly sunny skies on Wednesday. Our next system arrives late Thursday evening and into Friday with more showers expected at that time. The weekend is looking to shake out pretty decent with a mix of sun and clouds and readings in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. The Michigan - Michigan State game in East Lansing appears dry at this point with tailgate and game time temps likely ranging from the mid to upper 40s to eventually the upper 50s. Halloween Sunday also looks rain-free with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A cooler pattern appears on track for next workweek.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds north at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Areas of frost possible. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers later in the evening. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

