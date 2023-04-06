Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, cooler and breezy

MID-MICHIGAN — We are waking up to cooler air and clear skies this morning. The cool air sticks around today, along with windy conditions and some sunshine. High temperatures will only rise into the upper 40s. The Whitecaps home opener is this evening, so make sure you bundle up during the game! Friday through the Easter weekend will have temperatures back in the 60s with plenty of sunshine. It will be the perfect weekend to spend outdoors! Next week we continue to stay mainly dry with plenty of sunshine and warmth as daytime highs will push in the lower 70s!

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy, and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Breezy. Lows around 30 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a late evening shower. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 70s.

