Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, cool, pleasant

MID-MICHIGAN — Today begins with sunny skies, but we'll see clouds building in by mid/late evening. Our next weather system takes aim primarily on Wednesday. A few showers are likely Wednesday with cloudy, cool conditions. Temperatures rebound Thursday returning to the mid 70s. The thermometer hits its high point this week on Friday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Along with the heat, perhaps more storms will arrive on Friday afternoon and evening. Most of lower Michigan is already in a severe weather outlook for possible storms on Friday, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts as we draw closer to this event. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free Fox 47 News App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Clouds thicken in the evening with a chance of overnight showers toward daybreak. Cooler too with highs in the mid 60s. Winds north/northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers toward daybreak. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds northwest/east at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cool with light rain showers likely. Most spots pick up between .25" and .50". Highs in the upper 50s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm with scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms. Some may be strong to possibly severe. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Some early lingering showers possible; otherwise drying and clearing skies. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

