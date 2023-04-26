Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, cool, but pleasant

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 9 A.M. this morning for most of West Michigan. Sensitive vegetation could be damaged or killed with temperatures as low as the upper 20s. Dry conditions are anticipated today and Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be slightly warmer both days. The next chance for rain will be on Friday! Showers will develop from Grand Rapids to the south and east on Friday. Widespread rain takes aim on West Michigan for Saturday and Sunday as an upper level low and associated trough sink into the Great Lakes and control our weather for at least a few days. We expect mainly cloudy skies, showery conditions, and below normal temperatures as a result. Between the two weekend days, Sunday will feature the most rainfall. Reinforcing colder air dives in for Monday and Tuesday of next week bringing additional chances for rain and snow showers.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, cool, but pleasant. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cold, and frosty. Protect the plants and vegetation! Lows in the upper 20s to around 30. Light/variable winds.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of light rain showers, especially from Grand Rapids to the south and east. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Scattered rain develops, mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Widespread rain showers and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

