Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, cool

LANSING, Mich. — A comfortable, cool, and dry mid-week is on tap. Today and Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Take time to view the night sky today! Sharply warmer temperatures return this weekend. A warm front will move into the Great Lakes region on Friday, bringing upper 80s back for Labor Day weekend. A few locations could reach 90 degrees, as well! Next week we keep the hot temperatures in the 90s with plenty of sunshine and increase the humidity.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook