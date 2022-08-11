Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, continued pleasant

MID-MICHIGAN — A few isolated showers linger this morning, but rain is on the way out. We will be drying out this afternoon with only a small chance for rain along the state line after the lunch hour. Mostly cloudy through much of the day but we turn partly cloudy by this evening. Warm again today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy with decreasing humidity tonight. Low temperatures in the low 60s. Partly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. A very small chance for a stray shower Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: A stray early morning shower or few sprinkles possible, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Winds northeast/north at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, comfortably cool. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Continued pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northeast/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing. A rumble of thunder also possible, but severe weather is not likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers, otherwise partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

