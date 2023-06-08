Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, comfortable, smoky haze

LANSING, Mich. — Canadian wildfire haze is likely for today and Friday, with otherwise mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be close to average in the upper 70s for the remainder of the workweek. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night through Tuesday due to a passing cold front and low pressure system. The estimated rain accumulation by Tuesday will be 0.50" to 1.25" across the region.

