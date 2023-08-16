Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, comfortable & pleasant

LANSING, Mich. — Patchy fog will be possible this morning, so use caution while traveling! Today will be picture perfect, featuring mostly sunny skies and comfortable conditions. Highs will be near 79 degrees. Winds are likely to pick up overnight due to an approaching cold front and will remain windy all day on Thursday. Wave heights in Lake Michigan could reach 9 feet on Thursday. The passing cold front will also spark up scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the heaviest rain in the late morning. Dry, sunny, and warm weather returns for Friday and continues through the weekend.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook