Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, calm winds and a bit warmer

LANSING, Mich. — A mostly cloudy morning kicking off drier conditions to settle in for today, with high temperatures rebounding into the middle 70s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon. A passing cold front could fire up a few showers or thunderstorms on Thursday morning, however most of the region will once again be missed by heavy rain. Sunshine will be in full-force for Friday and Saturday with high temperatures back near the lower 80s. Things are expected to stay dry and heat up for Father's Day on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s.

