Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, calm & unseasonably warm

MID-MICHIGAN — Get ready for another warm day West Michigan! Today will once again be sunny & dry, with high temperatures making a run at 80 degrees. It's possible some of our communities could set more daily high temperature records today! Headed into the weekend, a few clouds filter in for Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Our next chance for rain moves in late Saturday overnight. A cold front sweeps in on Sunday, bringing scattered showers and possible some rumbles of thunder. Cooler air wraps in on Sunday morning, cooling us back down for the beginning of next week. The chance of a rain/snow mix develops Monday and Tuesday as an upper level trough moves in. Some sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures return for Wednesday, however there's a small chance for a pop-up shower late Wednesday evening.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds south/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Evening and night time shower chances. A few thunderstorms are possible, as well. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Sharply colder too. Our warmest temperatures will occur in the predawn or early morning hours in the lower 70s, before falling into the 40s later in the day.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a rain/snow mix chance. Sharply cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with an early A.M. rain/snow mix chance. Still cool with highs near 50 degrees.

