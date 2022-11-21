Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, warmer

LANSING, Mich. — We made it through a very snowy weekend! Records with this snowfall have been shattered! Snowfall daily totals have exceeded 7 inches in many areas, and our November snowfall total so far has already climbed to 28 inches. Warmer air sets in to start the work week off today. A thaw kicks off as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s the next few days, which will encourage some melting of that newly fallen snow. Breezy conditions today may cause some blowing snow and wind chills in the teens. Partly cloudy skies dominate the first half of the week, but clouds thicken by Thanksgiving. There's a chance for a few rain showers Thanksgiving afternoon/evening as our next weather system moves into the Ohio Valley. Warmer air and the disturbance could bring chances of a rain/snow mix by Friday and early Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 possible.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper teens. Winds light/variable.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

