Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonable

MID-MICHIGAN — We'll see mostly sunny, seasonable conditions today. Most of the region will stay dry despite a passing cold front! It will feel much more comfortable with high temperatures around 70. Tuesday begins mostly sunny to partly cloudy with clouds building by mid/late evening. A weak system takes aim overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. A few showers are possible on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Cooler air settles in this week, with high temperatures expected to return to the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Warmer temperatures and perhaps more storms will arrive on Friday. Most of lower Michigan is already in a severe weather outlook for possible storms on Friday, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts as we draw closer to this event. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 14 News app.

TODAY: Sunny to mostly sunny skies. Breezy and seasonable. Highs near 70. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Clouds thicken in the evening with a chance of late evening/overnight showers. Cooler too with highs in the mid 60s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light morning showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance of late evening shower near I-94. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm with scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms. Some may be strong to possibly severe. Highs in the lower 80s.

