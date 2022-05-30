Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot

MID-MICHIGAN — SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES and a HIGH BEACH HAZARD RISK exists today and Tuesday. Lake Michigan swimming is NOT advised in these locations due to rip current risks and structural currents, especially on south sides of piers. Our forecast of mostly sunny skies extends into Tuesday along with hot temperatures and increased humidity for this time of year. We expect high temperatures in the mid/upper 80s. Some locations will push 90! Drink plenty of water this weekend, don't forget your sunscreen, and soak up the beautiful holiday weekend weather! Our next chance of showers and storms will occur Tuesday evening/night and into Wednesday. Some of these may be on the strong to marginally severe side with hail and wind. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free Fox 47 news app.

TODAY/MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds south-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and continued hot. A chance for showers and storms developing in the evening and overnight hours. Some may be on the strong to marginally severe side. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds south/southwest 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a lingering morning shower, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy and sharply cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

