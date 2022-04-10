Today's forecast: mostly sunny and warmer

MID-MICHIGAN — It's a cold frosty start to our Palm Sunday with morning lows in the 20s. High pressure will deliver mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid/upper 50s. Through this week, several days are likely to be in the 60s! There's also a chance for 70 on Wednesday. Along with the warmer temperatures, we expect a few passing showers and thunderstorms with only minor chances of some being strong to severe. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY / PALM SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of a few showers, perhaps some embedded thunder too. Mild with lows in the middle 40s. Winds southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of morning showers and storms, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Sharply warmer with highs in the lower 60s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of P.M. and night showers and storms. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers likely with a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 60s near 70 degrees.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook