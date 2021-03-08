Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm with above average temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Look for temperatures this week to reach the 50s and 60s! This is 15° to 20° above average for early March. Take note also, overnight lows will be very mild, holding in the 40s and 50s for the middle of the week. Sunshine will stick around today and Tuesday with breezy conditions expected both days. Rain begins developing later Wednesday and continues into Thursday, some of which could be heavy. We expect anywhere from .50" to one inch or more. Cooler weather returns for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer with highs in the middle/upper 50s. Southwest/west winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Areas of fog possible. There may be some freezing fog in locations along/north of I-96 where temperatures drop at/below freezing. Southwest winds light/variable.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warm! Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. South winds at 10 to 15 mph, breeziest through the second half of the day.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers developing, especially in the P.M. hours. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, some may be heavy. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Cooler temperatures with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

