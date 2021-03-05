Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and seasonable temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Dry, quiet, uneventful weather will continue today and through the upcoming weekend with high pressure in control. Expect sunshine through most of the daytime hours with just occasional cumulus clouds from time to time. Warmer air will surge into West Michigan early next week. With the warm air will come a strong southerly breeze, more clouds, and eventually a chance for rain by Wednesday and Thursday. At this point, it looks as though you can safely plan outdoor activities and stay dry through next Tuesday! Have a pleasant weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the lower 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Northwest winds 6 to 12 mph. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer with highs in the low/mid 50s.

