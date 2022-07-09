Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant weekend

LANSING, Mich. — This weekend looks stellar with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the lower 80s. It's a wonderful weekend forecast to enjoy any and all outdoor activities! Looking ahead to next week, there's a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms late Monday night into Tuesday, but some areas may once again be missed by the much needed precipitation. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are store for the remainder of the work week. Temperatures are likely to remain in the 80s next week as well.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and comfortable. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds at 6 to 12 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: Clear, cool, and comfortable. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Northeast winds light.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds in the afternoon with the chance of showers and storms as a cold front approaches. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds, perhaps a lingering shower, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

