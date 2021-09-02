Forecast - Mostly sunny and pleasant

LANSING, Mich. — High pressure stays in control for the rest of this week producing mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low humidity levels. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s through Friday and overnight lows will generally be in the mid-50s. Friday night into Saturday a cold front will work its way into the region, and we may have a few showers - but at this point, we are not seeing much in the way of heavy, widespread rain. It's a tough call to say we'll be completely dry Sunday and Monday, although I do think most of the time weather conditions will cooperate with outdoor plans.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s. winds northeast/north at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible. Highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, some showers possible, mostly at night. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

