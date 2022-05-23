Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and cool

MID-MICHIGAN — Sunshine continues today and partially on Tuesday before our next weather system arrives Wednesday with rain. In fact, Wednesday looks like a very wet day, which will carry into Thursday and possibly early Friday. Rainfall totals look to be on the order around an inch for some of us. A nice warm-up into the 70s and 80s looks to be on tap for Memorial Day weekend! For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free Fox 47 News App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant, but cool. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds northeast/east at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread showers develop with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Severe weather is not likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered showers likely. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

