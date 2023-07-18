Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and comfortable

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly clear skies this morning along with comfortable temperatures! A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for this afternoon, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low humidity. The heat builds a bit more through the day on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. The next chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Thursday, some of which could be on the strong side. We expect to feel increased humidity on Thursday as well with dew point temperatures getting into the low/mid 60s ahead of our next frontal system. A few more scattered showers or storms are possible Sunday and Monday with highs in the 80s.

